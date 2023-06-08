JUST-IN: Ex-Anambra Senator Is Dead

Former Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Annie Okonkwo has reportedly died.

Okonkwo, a foremost businessman and politician hails from Ojoto, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He once represented Anambra Central in the Senate and also vied more than once for the position of Anambra State governor.

During his active days, he was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Sen. Annie was last seen in the public glare, when his son, Hon.Uche Okonkwo, who won a seat in the House of Representatives paid him a visit to present to him his certificate of return.

Though is not clear if Okonkwo had been undergoing ill health, he has been out of public focus for a long time.

A statement shared by Dr Uche Nworah, who claimed to be close to the family and a beneficiary of Okonkwo’s kindness is published below.

The great Iroko has fallen. I just woke up to the sad news of Agunaechemba’s passing (Senator Annie Okonkwo). Agu was a kind man and benefactor to many.

A colossus in community affairs and Nigerian politics. He was a pioneer businessman that inspired many Igbo people in the 80s, 90s and in later years with his positive exploits at Clemco Industries, RelTel Wireless and other chains of businesses. I am a beneficiary of his kindness and the kindness of the Okonkwos.

He has finished his race on earth and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with the entire Okonkwo family at this time, he said.