JUST-IN: Emefiele Arrives Court For Arraignment

Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has arrived at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos for his arraignment over alleged abuse of office and allocation of billions of United States dollars.

Emefiele, and his co-defendant, Henry Isioma Omole, are to be arraigned on a fresh 26 counts before Justice Rahman Oshodi.

It would be recalled that Emefiele who was suspended June 9 was accused of misusing his position and giving himself billions of dollars.

The accusation dated April 3, 2024, and with the number ID/23787c/2024 was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging that Emefiele misused his position from 2022 to 2023.

The commission alleged among other things that Emefiele “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”