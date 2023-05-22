JUST-IN: El-Rufai Disposes Two Traditional Rulers, Sacks Three District Heads

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State on Monday approved the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna and His Highness, General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah (retd.), respectively.

The State Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in the state, noting that two traditional rulers halt to hold their respective offices from Monday, May 22, 2023.

Ahmad added that, the dismissal followed recommendations from the Military of Local Government in line with the provisions of Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.

According to the commissioner, “the District Head of Garun Kurama, Babangida Sule, will oversee the affairs of Piriga Chiefdom pending the appointment of a new chief, while the Council Secretary has been directed to initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief.

The statement partly read, “Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will oversee the affairs of the chiefdom and also initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief.”

“The government found unacceptable the response of General Iliyah Yammah to the query regarding his appointment of four district heads, contrary to the one approved for his chiefdom, and his non-residence within Arak chiefdom.

“The deposition of Jonathan Zamuna follows the recent communal clashes between the Gure and Kitimi communities of Piriga chiefdom in Lere LGA, and his non-residence within the chiefdom.”

The statement also announced the immediate disengagement of the village heads of Aban, Abujan Mada and Anjil in Arak Chiefdom