JUST-IN: Ekiti APC Chairman, Omotosho Is Dead

Paul Omotosho, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has reportedly passed away.

New Telegraph gathered that Omotosho died in the early hours of Wednesday, March 6 following a brief sickness.

The politician, who was born in Imesi, Ekiti, reportedly took an active part in a number of political meetings on Monday.

READ ALSO:

He was reportedly taken to a government hospital in the state capital of Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday after complaining of feeling ill. There, he passed away.

It would be recalled that five days after being abducted in July 2023, the late Omotosho was set free.