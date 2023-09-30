JUST-IN: Eight Of 25 Abducted Church Members In Ondo Escape

Eight out of the twenty-five kidnapped choir members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, have managed to escape from their abductors.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the choir members of the church were abducted on Friday afternoon while travelling for a burial ceremony in the Ifon community, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the incident to newsmen, the Commander of the Amotekun security outfit, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that eight of the abducted choir members from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Akure had managed to escape from their captors.

Chief Adeleye confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate and secure the release of the remaining victims of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) choir members who were abducted in Akure.

READ ALSO:

Also speaking, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the abduction of the victims.

Odunlami said the vehicle conveying the victims, with the inscription of the church, was abandoned around the Elegbeka area, in Ifon.

He added that the anti-kidnapping squad and other tactical teams have been deployed to the area to rescue the victims and arrest all involved in the crime.