JUST-IN: Egbetokun Approves Postings of Police PROs

Olukayode Egbetokun, the acting Inspector-General of Police has approved the posting of dedicated Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) to some Commands and Formations within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the Force Headquarters’ announcement on Thursday night, these appointments would help improve community involvement, communication, and transparency in the impacted duty zones.

The PPROs who were recently appointed are ASP Mansir Hassanto to PPRO Kaduna State Command; ASP Chukwukadibia Omojola to PPRO Railway Command; ASP Nahum Kenneth to PPRO Borno State Command; and ASP Mayegun Oluwakemi to PPRO Force Criminal Investigations Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi announced on Thursday night.

“These officers have been carefully selected based on their professional aptitude, communication skills, and commitment to fostering positive relations between the police and the public. They will play a pivotal role in building trust between the Nigeria Police Force and the communities.

“The Inspector General of Police congratulates the newly appointed PPROs on their new roles and expresses confidence in their abilities to fulfil their duties with dedication and distinction. Their postings take immediate effect,” Adejobi noted.