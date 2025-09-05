JUST-IN: EFCC Declares Sujimoto CEO Wanted

Lagos businessman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sujimoto, Olasijibomi Ogundele, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial misappropriation and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency made this announcement in a wanted notice sighted by New Telegraph on Friday, September 5.

According to the notice signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, and issued via its official X handle, the Commission urged Nigerians who have information about his whereabouts to come forward.

The notice read, “The public is hereby notified that Olasijibomi Ogundele of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of diversion of funds and money laundering.

“Ogundele is a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State. His last known address is: G29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices, or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng, or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

The notice also highlights the commission’s effort to apprehend high-profile individuals in the private sector who are involved in money laundering through real estate and luxury investments.

Ogundele, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction, is widely recognised for his upscale real estate ventures in Lagos, especially within Ikoyi and Banana Island.

His firm has established a strong presence in Nigeria’s luxury property sector, spearheading multi-billion-naira projects that have positioned it among the country’s leading developers.