The Special Adviser to the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Arewa Matters, Alhaji Danjuma Garba, has reportedly passed away.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Garba died on Saturday, January 10, after a brief illness.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Patrick Ebojele, the state government described the late Special Adviser as a committed public official who played a crucial role in strengthening relations between the Edo State Government and the Arewa community across the state.

It noted that Garba was widely respected for his dedication to peace-building, unity, and promotion of mutual understanding among residents of different backgrounds.

The State Government expressed deep sorrow over his death, acknowledging his contributions to inclusive governance and community harmony, and extended condolences to his family, associates, and members of the Arewa community.

Governor Okpebholo, in reaction to he death, said the late adviser was a devoted member of his team, a hardworking community figure, and a person of strong character whose guidance greatly benefited the administration.

“The news of Alhaji Danjuma Garba’s passing is a heavy blow to this administration and the entire Edo State family.

“He was more than a political appointee; he was a peacemaker who worked day and night to ensure that the diverse voices of our state were heard and harmonized. His sudden departure has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and the Arewa community.”

Okpebholo directed prayers be offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for the family to find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.