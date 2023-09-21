New Telegraph

September 21, 2023
JUST-IN: Edo Deputy Gov, Shaibu Begs Obaseki For Forgiveness

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu on Thursday afternoon begged his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki for forgiveness.

Shaibu, who was still addressing a press conference at his residence at the time of filing this report, asked Governor Obaseki to overlook their political differences and found a place in his heart to forgive him.

Shaibu was on Monday afternoon officially relocated from his former office in the Government House to the newly allocated office on No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, ., Benin City.

Details Later…

