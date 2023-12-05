JUST-IN: ECOWAS Court Orders Benin Republic To Pay Sunday Igboho 20m CFA

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ruled in favour of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The ECOWAS court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the Government of Benin Republic to pay the Yoruba freedom fighter the sum of 20 million CFA.

The court gave the order in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justices Gberi-Bé Ouattara, Sengu M. Koroma and Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Goncalves, in the matter, marked: ECW/CCJ/APP/15/22, Chief Sunday Adeyemo vs. Republic of Benin.

According to the court, the sum was the compensation for violating Igboho’s fundamental rights and unlawful detention.

According to the court, Benin Republic should comply with the order within three months and report back to the court with evidence of payment.

Recall that Igboho was arrested in Cotonou while trying to depart the country for Germany in 2021.

This was after he eloped from Nigeria after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS) following a raid on his Ibadan residence.

An event which saw some of his aides killed, while several others were arrested by the secret police.

Igboho was accused of stalking weapons in his residence located in Ibadan.