JUST-IN: DSS Detains Ogun Council Boss For Accusing Abiodun Of Diverting LG Funds

The Department of the State Security Service (DSS) has reportedly detained the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Hon. Wale Adedayo.

New Telegraph gathered that Adedayo had honoured the invitation of the security agency over his allegation against Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting funds belonging to the local government.

Adedayo was grilled for several hours at the DSS headquarters in Abeokuta, on Friday before he was eventually detained.

The embattled chairman was at the DSS office on Thursday on the same matter.

Adedayo was at the DSS office together with one of his aides (names withheld).

The aide informed our correspondent that the suspended Adedayo might likely spend the weekend in the custody of the secret police.

Recall that Adedayo had accused Abiodun of withholding the statutory Federal Allocation due to the State’s Local Governments in the last two years.

According to the council boss, Abiodun has not paid a dime to Local government accounts as Federal allocation in the last two years.

Adedayo also dragged Abiodun before the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) demanding the investigation of the governor over alleged mismanagement of local government funds.