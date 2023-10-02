JUST-IN: Diezani Arraigned In UK Court For Bribery

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke on Monday was arraigned before a Westminster Magistrates Court, in London, United Kingdom, on charges of bribery during her time as a minister in Nigeria.

Diezani was the Minister for Petroleum Resources from 2010 to 2015 during the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan as the President of Nigeria.

Reuters also reported that the bribes reportedly took the form of cash, luxury goods, private jet flights, and the use of high-end properties in the United Kingdom.

During her appearance in the court, the former minister was said to have provided her name, date of birth, and address.

She, however, did not formally enter a plea, but her attorney, Mark Bowen, told the court that she would plead not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Andy Young listed allegations that the former minister had accepted various benefits, both in cash and kind, from individuals seeking or already receiving lucrative oil contracts, collectively valued in the billions of dollars.

According to the prosecutor, the benefits included a £100,000 ($121,620) cash delivery, payment of private school fees for her son, and the utilization and refurbishment of multiple luxurious properties in London and the English countryside.

She was also said to have accepted perks encompassed the use of a Range Rover vehicle, payment of chauffeur-driven car expenses, furniture purchases, and shopping at renowned London retailers such as Harrods and Vincenzo Caffarella, an establishment specializing in Italian decorative arts and antiques.

The District Judge, Michael Snow, granted the former minister bail under certain conditions, including an overnight curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the mandatory wearing of an electronic tag, and a £70,000 surety to be paid before leaving the court premises.

The former minister will appear on October 30 at Southwark Crown Court.