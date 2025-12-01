JUST-IN: Defence Minister, Badaru Resigns

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has officially tendered his resignation, citing health reasons.

This is contained in a press statement issued by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday. December 1.

In the letter, Badaru, a former Governor of Jigawa State, cited poor health as the reason for stepping down.

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the resignation and expressed gratitude for the minister’s service to the nation.

According to the reports, the President will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.

New Telegraph recalls that the 63-year-old former Minister was appointed on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His resignation came amid Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.

More details later…