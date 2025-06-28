JUST-IN: Dalori Emerges New APC Chairman

Following the resignation of Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, has emerged as the new acting Chairman of the party.

According to the report, President Bola Tinubu directed Dalori to assume the position of Acting National Chairman, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to be summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.

Section 14(2) of the APC Constitution (as amended) stipulates the duties of a Deputy National Chairman of the party, among which is to assist the National Chairman in the discharge of his duties.

In Section 14(2)(iii), the constitution states that, “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Governor of Kano State tendered his resignation on Friday, June 27.

“His resignation, which is effective immediately, was offered to enable him to attend to urgent and important personal matters,” APC spokesman Felix Morka said in a statement.

“In his letter of resignation addressed to the National Working Committee (NWC) through the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, Ganduje expressed gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, for the opportunity to serve the party at the highest level.”

Ganduje, from the North-West zone, assumed leadership of the party in August 2023, following the resignation of his predecessor, Abdullahi Adamu, from the North Central zone.

His tenure faced increasing resistance from within, particularly from those who viewed his appointment as a violation of the party’s internal zoning arrangements.

Ganduje was the Kano governor from May 2015 to May 2023. In January 2025, Tinubu appointed him as the Board Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). He was also reportedly pencilled as a non-career ambassadorial nominee.