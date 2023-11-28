JUST-IN: C&S Ayo Ni O Loses General Leader

The Chairman and General Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District, Lagos, Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede, has passed on at age 73.

The church which said the leader died on Sunday, November 26 made the news official Tuesday night not disclosing his cause of death.

Korede, prior to his demise was observed not to be present, especially in notable events of the church, after taking over from the late General Leader, Prophet Gabriel Fakeye, as he was always said to be out of the country upon enquiries of his whereabouts. This however raised certain doubts about his state of health.

Meanwhile, the press release from the church announcing his death contained: “With gratitude to God for a life well spent; a life of devoted service and commitment and total submission to His will, the Elders and entire membership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Surulere District and the illustrious Korode family of Omu-Aran announce the transition to glory of our Chairman/General Leader, son…Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede on Sunday 26th November 2023; aged 73.

“His passage fills our hearts with deep sorrow and he will be sorely missed. A true prophet of God; called confirmed and glorified, he was a special and invaluable gift to the family, the Christian world and especially our church where he served diligently as the Choir Master-General for 44 years. He became the Chairman/General Leader in August 2015 with an impressive record of impactful spiritual growth and all-round development of the church.”