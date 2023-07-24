JUST-IN: Cross River Perm Sec, Family Escape Death

The Cross River Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Skills Acquisition, Comrade Samuel Egbala, and his family escaped death by a whisker, losing valuable possession in an uncontrollable fire outbreak early hours of today.

The inferno which which razed part of the main building left the Permanent Secretary bewildered due to the loss of valuable home property that could not be saved during the early hours of Monday’s fire outbreak

Egbala who spoke with Weekend Chronicle on the situation of things at his People’s Club residence thanked God that no life was lost in the disaster.

He however attributed the cause of the fire outbreak to some electrical malfunction

Meanwhile, well-wishers have continued to trunked in to sympathize with the Perm Sec.