JUST-IN: Court Strikes Out Defamation Charges Against Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senator District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been absolved of all criminal charges filed by the Federal Government at the Federa High Court sitting in Abuja.

Court records show that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation filed a Notice of Discontinuance, prompting the court to formally dismiss the criminal defamation and related charges previously brought against the senator.

New Telegraph reports that the new development announced on Thursday, January 15, end a high-profile legal battle that drew national attention.

The case, which arose from comments Akpoti-Uduaghan allegedly made during a televised interview, had sparked nationwide debate on freedom of expression, political accountability, and the limits of prosecutorial powers in a democracy.

The Notice of Discontinuance, dated December 12, 2025, brought an end to proceedings in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025.

On Thursday, Justice C. N. Oji acknowledged the notice and struck out the case, emphasizing that the decision highlights the need for caution in the exercise of prosecutorial powers.

The court hopes that this decision will pave the way for restraint, healing, and respect for the rule of law in our democratic process,” he said.

Counsel to the Federal Government confirmed the withdrawal of the charges in open court.

“On behalf of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, we have filed a notice of discontinuance in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. This decision is taken in the overall interest of justice and public confidence in the legal system,” he said.

Reacting after the court session, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan described the outcome as a vindication of her position.

“Today’s outcome affirms my belief in the rule of law. I remain committed to serving my constituents and defending the democratic rights of all Nigerians,” she said, while thanking her legal team and supporters for their steadfast backing throughout the proceedings.

The dismissal of the charges comes after months of legal debate and public discussion, with numerous civil society organisations and rights groups earlier denouncing the case as an effort to suppress free speech and political participation.