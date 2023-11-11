JUST-IN: Court Stops NLC, TUC From Embarking On Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been restrained from embarking on their proposed nationwide strike scheduled for Tuesday, November 14 by the National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the leadership of the Organised Labour announced the commencement of industrial action following the brutalization of the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State last week.

The unions had after an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja declared a total nationwide strike from November 14, 2023.

However, the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Minister of Justice filed an ex-parte application praying to the court to stop the unions from embarking on the planned strike.

In the application, the FG and AGF told the court that the strike would inflict untold hardship on law-abiding citizens and their businesses.

Counsel for the Federal Government and the AGF, Tijani Gazali SAN during the proceedings on Friday argued that many Nigerians suffered when the labour unions during their demonstration on Thursday blocked the entrances to the main Airports in the country.

He pleaded with the court that unless the planned strike action is stopped, there may be a likelihood of a breach of peace and tranquillity in the country.

In his ruling, the president of the Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip cited sections 17 and 19 of the National Industrial Court Act and ordered the unions to stop their nationwide strike.

“It is within the power of the court to intervene by way of restraining order to ensure peace and tranquillity,” he said.

Kanyip directed that the restraining order be pasted on the wall of the Labour House which is the last known address of the two defendants to draw their attention to the court’s position.

The Judge also directed that the order along with the originating and other processes be served on the defendants by publication in two major national dailies.