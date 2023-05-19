New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. 2023 Elections
  3. JUST-IN: Court Sacks…

JUST-IN: Court Sacks Abia Governor-Elect, Alex Otti

  • 2 mins ago
  • 1 minute read

…and all Labour Party candidates in Abia, Kano States

…Declares votes cast for them as “wasted votes”

A Federal High Court presided over by Justice M N Yunusa has nullified the candidature of the Abia State Governor-Elect, Dr Alex Otti and all the candidates of the Labour Party in Abia and Kano States for failing to comply with the provisions of the 2022 electoral act.

The Court in Suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 filed by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ruled that the failure of the Labour Party to submit its membership register to the electoral commission within 30days before their Primaries renders the process invalid.

“The party that has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have a candidate in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election this being so, the votes credited to the 1st defendant is a wasted Vote as the decision of the Supreme court” the Judge ruled.

Post Views: 8

Read Previous

UEFA To Investigate AZ Alkmaar
Read Next

Reactions As Portable Prostrate On Meeting Tiwa Savage (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023