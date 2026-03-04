JUST-IN: Court Moves Malami, Son’s Trial To March 10

On Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja adjourned the terrorism trial of the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his son, Abdulaziz, till March 10, 2026.

The presiding Judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, has fixed a new date after a request by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), who prayed the court that the prosecution required ample time to be fully immersed in the case file.

Oyedepo informed the court that the file was recently transferred from the State Security Services to the Department of Public Prosecutions.

“We ask your lordship for a very short date. If we have four days, it will be enough,” he said.

However, counsel for the defendants, Mr Adedayo Adedeji, did not raise any objection to the request, but rather asked the court to strike out the case if the prosecution fails to open its case on the next adjourned date, alleging lack of diligent prosecution.

The presiding judge immediately adjourned the matter to March 10 for trial and directed the prosecution to formally open its case.

New Telegraph recalls that the DSS had arraigned Malami and his son on six counts of charges bordering on terrorism-related offences.

In one of the counts, the Federal Government alleged that Malami, in November 2022, knowingly abetted terrorism financing by allegedly refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to his office, while he was Attorney-General of the Federation.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In another count, the prosecution alleged that Malami and his son engaged in conduct preparatory to an act of terrorism by possessing, without a licence, a Sturm Magnum firearm, 16 live cartridges, and 27 expended cartridges at their residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, in December 2025.

They were alleged to have unlawfully possessed firearms and ammunition under the Firearms Act.

The defendants had, at their first appearance on February 3, pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.