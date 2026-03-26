A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the arrest of Kabiru Turaki, a factional National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), after he failed to appear in court in a case instituted by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The order was contained in a letter issued on Thursday by Justice U.P. Kekemeke, who ruled that Turaki had no valid reason for his absence during the proceedings.

Turaki, a former Minister, is facing a one-count charge filed by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The charge accuses him of providing false information to the police in a petition submitted in October 2022.

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After Turaki failed to appear before the court, the judge directed law enforcement authorities to arrest him and produce him for the continuation of the case.

Justice Kekemeke held that the defendant had not presented any acceptable justification for failing to attend the hearing.

Further proceedings in the matter are expected to continue once Turaki is brought before the court.