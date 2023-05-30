New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
JUST-IN: Court Finds Adedoyin Guilty In OAU Student’s Murder

Justice Oyebola Ojo, the Chief Justice of Osun State has found Rahmon Adedoyin, the owner of the Hilton Hotel guilty in the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile -Ife, Osun State.

During his judgment delivery on Tuesday, Justice Ojo said circumstantial evidence tendered against Adedoyin showed that he was responsible for Adegoke’s murder.

However, four members of staff prosecuted alongside Adedoyin were discharged and acquitted of the charges pressed against them.

Recall that Adegoke died at Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife in 2021 and the owner of the hotel, Dr Adedoyin alongside six of his staff namely, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola were standing trial on 18 counts of conspiracy, murder, felony, indecent interference of the corpse, alteration, and cancellation of receipt and oath-taking to prevent justice.

Justice Ojo convicted Adedoyin while delivering his judgment.

