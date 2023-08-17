JUST-IN: Court Dismisses Emefiele’s Firearms Case

The firearm allegation against the embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former Governor, Godwin Emefiele has been dismissed.

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos dismissed the allegation on Thursday, August 17 following the withdrawal of the application by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Nicholas Oweibo dismissed the allegation for lack of diligent prosecution.

The DPP requested that the charge against Emefiele be dropped before the court at the most recent adjourned date.

He urged the court to accept the application, saying that it was supported by imaging evidence and for conditions that require further inquiry.

