JUST-IN: Court Declares Rivers N800bn 2024 Budget Unlawful

The 2024 Rivers State budget which sums up to N800 billion and was signed into law by the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been nullified by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, January 22.

News Telegraph recalls that in December, the governor had presented an N800bn 2024 Appropriation Bill to a faction of the state House of Assembly, comprising four lawmakers.

Following the passage of the budget by the lawmakers, Fubara subsequently signed the budget into law.

The Rivers Assembly became factionalised following a move by 27 lawmakers loyal to ex-governor Nyesom Wike to impeach Fubara.

The presiding judge, James Omotosho, held that everything done by the four lawmakers was null and void.

The court also recognized Amaewhule as the speaker of the state assembly.

