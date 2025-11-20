New Telegraph

November 21, 2025
November 21, 2025
JUST IN: Court Convicts Nnamdi Kanu On All Seven Counts

A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on all seven counts contained in the terrorism charge filed against him by the Federal Government.

In the ongoing judgment, Justice James Omotosho held that the prosecution, led by the Department of State Services (DSS), presented sufficient and credible evidence to prove all the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge ruled that the court had no reason to doubt the prosecution’s case, noting that Kanu failed to open his defence and instead chose to rest his case on the evidence presented by the prosecution.

Justice Omotosho is still reading the remaining portions of the judgment.

Details shortly…

