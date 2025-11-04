Amid the leadership crisis and tension, the Oyo State High Court has cleared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to hold its elective National Convention scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan.
New Telegraph gathered that the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to attend and monitor the exercise.
The development is coming barely three days after the main opposition party suspended it’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum and some key political leaders on the party.
More to follow…
