JUST-IN: Court Clears Bizman Of Fraud Charge

Justice Mojisola Dada of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has struck out a fraud charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against a businessman, Kassim Alim Adeleke and his firm, Liquid Waves Energy Limited.

The judge struck out the charge marked ID/15814C/2021 following its voluntary withdrawal by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC had informed the judge that the civil dispute between Adeleke and the complainant, CFS Financial Services Ltd, which gave rise to the charge has been successfully resolved by the parties.

The court was informed via an affidavit of facts and a notice of withdrawal of the complainant’s petition to the commission that the charge arose from a simple civil and commercial transaction involving an auto lease finance contract, which dispute was resolved, with parties resuming their business relationship.

During the proceedings on July 13, the defendants’ lawyer informed the court that the voluntary withdrawal of the petition against the defendants by the complainant was an indication that the EFCC was no longer interested in pursuing any charge against his clients.

On confirmation of the affidavits deposed by the complainant stating the withdrawal of the petition and disinterestedness in the case, the court struck out the charge.

Justice Dada held: “Upon this matter coming up today, the 13th day of July 2022 before this honourable court for further report:

“And after hearing Ahmed Yerima for the prosecution and counsel to the defendant defendants.

“Counsel to defendants informed the court that the defence has filed an affidavit of facts dated 14/06/2022 and another one dated 15 06/2022 and also a notice of withdrawal of the petition to the Commission.

“Mr. Yerima confirmed that he received these Affidavits of facts and leaves the matter to the discretion of the Court.

“The court ordered as follows: ‘That the matter be and is hereby accordingly struck out’.”

Mr Adeleke and his firm were arraigned by the EFCC in February 2022 following a complaint by the firm, but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.