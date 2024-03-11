JUST-IN: Court Affirms Baruwa As NURTW President

…Declares Agbede’s Led Caretaker Committee Illegal

The legal tussle rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW) on Monday assumed a new dimension, with the National Industrial Court affirming Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa as validly elected President of the Union.

This was even as the court declared the Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede’s led Chairman Caretaker Committee as illegal.

The Presiding Justice O. Oyewumi also restrained forthwith the former President of the union, Comrade Najeem Usman Yasin who was also the Chairman Board of Trustees from interfering in the day-to-day running of the affairs of the union.

Oyewumi in her judgment, allowed Najeem to act as chairman of the board.

According to her, ” the Zonal Delegates Conference across the six zonal councils of the union held on 24th May 2023 where Baruwa emerged as President for a second term in office was valid”.

Oyewumi equally ” declared as illegal, null and void and unconstitutional the national delegates conference held on 25th October 2023 where the so-called Acting President, Alhaji Isa Ore and his National Administrative Council were said to have emerged.

She also “ruled that there was no evidence of crisis in the union and therefore there was no basis for the invocation of ‘doctrine of necessity’ which led to the constitution of the so-called Caretaker Committee”.