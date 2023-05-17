New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
JUST-IN: Court Adjourns Peter Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu Till May 19

The Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned the hearing between Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who contested on the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Recall that Obi is challenging the electoral victory of Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

New Telegraph reports that the tribunal adjourned the case till Friday, May 19th for the continuation of pre-hearing.

Justice Haruna Tsammani who headed the preceding fixed the date, following the failure of parties in the petition to agree on documents among other reasons.

Details later…

