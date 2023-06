The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday made his first appointments after his sworn-in into office for his second term.

In the appointment letter sighted by New Telegraph, Governor Sanwo-Olu reappointed Mr Tayo Ayinde, who served as his former Chief of Staff (CoS), and Gboyega Soyannwo, who served as his former deputy chief of staff, in their positions.

Sanwo-Olu also appointed Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Details later…..