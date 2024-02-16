JUST-IN: CBN Reverses Customs Import Duty Rate By 2.86%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reversed the exchange rate for calculations of Customs Import Duty rates to ₦1,472.76, leading to ₦42.244 or a 2.86 per cent reduction margin.

New Telegraph reports that the reduction was a result of the House of Representatives’ intervention which sought a reduction in the customs duty exchange rate on Thursday.

However, the reduction took effect on the Customs portal on Friday, February 16.

The CBN adjusted the Customs exchange rate in barely 24 hours it increased it to ₦1,515. 48, a move which triggered complaints and anger from lawmakers and Nigerians.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives urged the CBN to reduce the floating Exchange Rate back to ₦951, to enable ease of doing business, import and export of goods have a stable process in the seaports.