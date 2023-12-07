New Telegraph

December 7, 2023
JUST-IN: CBN Announces Increase In Exchange Rate For Cargo Clearance

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) on Thursday announced an increase in the exchange rate for cargo clearance from N783/$ to N952/$.

New Telegraph recalls that the rate was previously increased from N757/$ to N783/$ in November.

A 3.4% rise was made to the exchange rate for cargo clearance, which went from N757 to N783 per dollar.

On Thursday, though, our correspondent saw that the Nigeria Customs Service portal now shows the updated rate.

More details later…

