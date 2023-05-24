JUST-IN: Bus Conveying Hajj Pilgrims Involved In Auto Crash

An 18 passengers bus conveying prospective pilgrims from Nasarawa State to Abuja for their flight to Saudi Arabia on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Hajj was involved in a road crash.

New Telegraph reports that the incident happened on Wednesday near Kara in the Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

However, details surrounding the accident remain sketchy but it was gathered that some passengers incurred injuries.

Details later…