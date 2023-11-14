JUST-IN: Buni Presents N217bn For 2024 Appropriation Budget

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has presented the 2024 Appropriation and Finance Bills to the State House of Assembly.

The proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year as presented to the House on Tuesday is N217 billion, with 43.39% allocated to recurrent expenditure and 56.61% to capital expenditure.

The theme of the budget is tagged, “BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY,” and it aims to prioritize key sectors and programs that directly impact the lives of citizens.

Speaking with the lawmakers, Governor Buni emphasized that the budget is focused on completing ongoing projects and funding new ones.

The governor also highlighted the 2023 budget's overall performance, indicating a 58.2% success rate as of September 30, 2023, covering both recurrent and capital expenditures.

Buni commended the Yobe State House of Assembly for their support and cooperation, stating that the collaborative efforts between the legislative and executive arms of government have contributed to the administration's achievements.