JUST-IN: Buhari Travels To Daura From Eagle Square

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has left Eagle Square for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja as he travelled back to Daura in Katsina State, where he was born and raised.

New Telegraph reported that Buhari quickly departed the venue of the inauguration on Monday after the new President, Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima were sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola.

Before leaving, Buhari officially gave the new president the national flag and other official symbols.

On Sunday evening, Tinubu and other dignitaries joined Buhari for a dinner in the State House Banquet Hall.

Recall that the former President had often stated that after his term in government expired that he will return to his hometown to take care of his cows.

However, on Tuesday, Buhari will attend a Durbar ceremony in Daura to celebrate his arrival and welcome back.