JUST-IN: Buhari Makes Fresh Appointment 12 Days To May 29

But barely 12 days to handle the baton of leadership to the incoming administration, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Baba Haruna as the new Rector for The Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State.

President Buhari through Alhaji Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education confirmed that Haruna’s appointment takes effect from May 2.

New Telegraph reports that the new Rector is scheduled to serve his office for a period of five years.

The statement reads, “I write to convey to you the approval of Mr President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for your appointment as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

“The terms and conditions of service, including remuneration and fringe benefits, shall be as approved for Rectors of Federal Polytechnic.”

President Buhari congratulated the new rector and wished him a most successful tenure in office. This news platform understands that Haruna, until his recent appointment, was the Director, Quality Assurance at the polytechnic.

Following the recent development, the appointment is coming barely a day after Buhari signed the reappointment of Emeka Ngige (SAN) as Chairman of the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

New Telegraph gathers that, the recently reconstituted council that consists of the 36 state Attorneys-General and 17 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) nominees as members will be inaugurated in Abuja Today May 17, 2023.

The members comprise of NBA President Yakubu Maikyau SAN; leading Evidence Law author Sebastine Hon SAN; Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole SAN, and Olufunmilayo Roberts.

Ngige made the news of the appointment known while addressing the valedictory meeting of the Council of Legal Education held at the weekend at the Bwari Headquarters of Nigerian Law School.

It was reported that the reappointment is slated to be for another four years in office.

The reappointment is coming on the heels of a farewell dinner held in honour of the 2019-2023 council members last weekend in Abuja. It would be recalled that the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma SAN, was also reappointed last December by the president for another four-year term.

With the active collaboration of the Chiroma-led Nigerian Law School administration, the council supervised six Bar Final examinations and engaged in an unprecedented rehabilitation of the decayed school infrastructure through the launch of the Nigerian Law School Support Initiative, a pet project of Ngige.