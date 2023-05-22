JUST-IN: Buhari Inaugurates Dangote Refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical located at Lekki, Lagos State.

The plant has the capacity to refine 650,000 barrels per day (BPD).

The President was welcomed by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Dangote said the refinery will supply its first tranche of petroleum products to the market before the end of July.

The plant which is said to be Africa’s largest oil refinery and the world’s largest single-train facility, was estimated to have cost $19 billion.