JUST-IN: Buhari Chairs Valedictory FEC Meeting, Swears In 7 RMAFC Commissioners

…as Osinbajo submits health reform committee report

By Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It is aimed for members of the Cabinet to put the finishing touches to a number of documents as well as treat outstanding memoranda from the various government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies ahead of the exit of the administration on Monday

There have been two extraordinary Council meetings ahead of the valedictory scheduled for today where many outstanding projects running into several billions of Naira were approved.

Today being the last FEC, Buhari is expected to round off the last vestiges of contracts in the 2023 budget ahead of the handover of power by the President on Monday.

Meanwhile, the President swore in seven Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Fiscal, and Allocation Commission (RMFC).

Those sworn in by the President ahead of the valedictory session currently ongoing were Peter Okpara (Imo), Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu), Kolade Abimbola (Oyo), Rekiya Ayuba-Haruna (Kebbi), Hauwa Aliyu (Jigawa), Ismaila Agaka (Kwara), and Amb Ayuba Ngako representing the FCT.

Ahead of the closed-door session currently underway, the Council also received the key highlights of the report of the Health Reform Committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Committee was put in place to develop a roadmap to achieving Universal Health Coverage in the country.

Chief among the recommendations was the improvement of funding for the health sector.