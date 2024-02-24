JUST-IN: Boko Haram Destroys 330KVA Power Towers In Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has announced that suspected Boko Haram rebels demolished two 330 KVA power transmission towers in the state, leaving Borno and Yobe communities in total darkness.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Command’s spokesperson confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Saturday.

According to Abdulkarim, the transmission towers transported electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno states.

READ ALSO:

He assumed that the terrorists utilized homemade explosive devices to blow up the facilities in the early hours of Saturday.

“The transmission towers are located in Kasaisa in Damaturu Local Government Area of the state and supply electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno.

“The destruction has plunged residents of the two states into darkness, ” he said.