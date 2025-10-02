JUST IN: Body Of Ex-Nasarawa Deputy Governor Arrives Abuja From Egypt

The body of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Sen. Solomon Ewuga, has arrived in Abuja from Egypt, where he recently passed away.

The corpse touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday and was subsequently moved to the Command and NAOWA Hospital morgue in preparation for the final burial.

The late deputy governor’s body was received by Nasarawa State Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, accompanied by the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Danladi Jatau; former Deputy Governor Silas Agara; former Minister of Information Labaran Maku; Representative Jonathan Gaza; Dr. Emmanuel David Ombugadu of the 2023 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State; Gen. Angbazo; and other top government officials, statesmen, family members, friends, and sympathisers. The arrival was marked by tears and mourning.

Sen. Ewuga, who also served as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, had been receiving treatment in an Egyptian hospital prior to his death.