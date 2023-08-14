JUST-IN: Bobrisky Loses Father, Kunle Okuneye

Controversial Nigerian socialite and crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has reportedly lost his father, Mr Kunle Okuneye.

According to a report gathered by New Telegraph, the news of his father’s demise was made known by the first son, Debola Okuneye.

He disclosed that Mr Okuneye passed away in the early house of Monday, August 14 and preparations are ongoing on his burial arrangement.

Friend and coworker of the deceased, who goes by the name Lastborn also confirmed Bobrisky father’s death, stating that the deceased will be buried at 4 p.m. today in accordance with Islamic customs.

Lastborn is the secretary of Beach Nigeria Enterprises, a car rental company where the late Mrn Okuneye served as a director and is located at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Lastborn said, “Yes, you saw it. It’s true, he will be buried by 4 pm today.”