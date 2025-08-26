JUST-IN: Benue Assembly Suspends Ex-Speaker, Dajoh

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday announced the suspension of the former Speaker of the House, Aondona Dajoh, for allegedly attempting to impeach the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

Speaking in a letter sent to the former Speaker, the House said Dajoh has been suspended for a period of three months.

Dajoh’s suspension followed a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Kyan State Constituency, Terna Shimawua, and seconded by James Umoru from Apa State Constituency during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Shimawua, who moved the motion, was one of those suspended last week, Friday, August 22, by Dajoh before his resignation as Speaker.

The Speaker, Alfred Berger, who ruled on the motion, reviewed Dajoh’s suspension from six to three months without the usual votes on such matters.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also made a U-turn and confirmed the nomination of Timothy Yangien Ornguga as commissioner.

It would be recalled that Ornguga, a law lecturer at the Benue State University, Makurdi, was earlier rejected by the then Speaker, Dajoh.

The House also lifted the suspension on three political office holders, earlier suspended by the governor. They are the Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, Grace Adagba; the Otukpo Local Government Chairman, Maxwell Ogiri; and the Secretary of the State Lottery Board, Michael Uper.