JUST-IN: Bendel Insurance Appoints Boboye Technical Director

The management of Bendel Insurance Football Club has approved the appointment of the club coach, Kennedy Boboye, as the Technical Manager of the club.

In a press statement issued by its Director of Media and Communications, Kehinde Osagiede, said, “The appointment follows a mutual agreement between the management of the Benin Arsenals and Boboye for him to assume full responsibility for the club’s technical department with immediate effect.”

“After a thorough evaluation, the management found Coach Boboye suitable for the role and has offered him a substantive two-year contract. The decision is based on his proven track record, impressive credentials, and extensive experience in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL),” he added.

New Telegraph reports that arrangements have been concluded for the official unveiling of the Delta-born tactician in Benin City on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

“The management of Bendel Insurance FC is optimistic that Coach Boboye’s appointment will usher in a new phase of improved performance and renewed confidence in the ongoing season”, Mr Kehinde reiterated.

The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has expressed appreciation to Coach Baldwin Bazuaye (MON), an Executive Director in the Commission, who stepped in as Interim Technical Manager following the suspension of Head Coach Greg Ikhenoba on Monday, October 6, 2025.