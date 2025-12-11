Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, has passed away after he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ewhrudjakpo collapsed in his office on Thursday, December 11, and was rushed to the hospital before he was pronounced dead.

As of the time of filing this report, the Bayelsa State Government and his family have yet to release any official statement on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Born on September 5, 1965, the Bayelsa Deputy Governor was a former federal lawmaker and had served as the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State since 2020.