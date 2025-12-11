JUST-IN: Bayelsa Deputy Gov Collapses

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has reportedly collapsed and is currently being rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, for urgent medical attention.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, December 11, while the deputy governor was in his office, triggered an emergency response to resuscitate him.

An eyewitness acount privy to the development said Ewhrudjakpo seems to be in a critical condition when he was take serious condition when he was taken to the hospital’s emergency unit.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he is currently stabilised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at FMC. No official statement has been released regarding the cause of his health scare, but sources suggest it may be related to a cardiac emergency.

A source close to the deputy governor noted his demanding schedule, saying, “He’s a workaholic; he should find time to rest.”

Security operatives have cordoned off the hospital, and top government officials have visited to express concern. Attempts to reach the deputy governor’s media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, for comment were unsuccessful.

However, sources at the hospital told our correspondent that Ewhrudjakpo is receiving the best possible care and is stable.