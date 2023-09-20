JUST-IN: Bauchi Tribunal Gives Verdict On Bala Mohammed’s Election

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday upheld the election of Governor Bala Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

New Telegraph reports that the verdict was delivered by a three-member panel led by Justice P.T Kwahar on September 20.

The tribunal rejected the petition lodged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its gubernatorial candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The tribunal maintained that there were no compelling grounds to annul the election since it was conducted in accordance with legal requirements.

Details Later…