JUST-IN: Baruwa Re-Elected NURTW President

The National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) has reelected Prof. Tajudeen Baruwa unopposed for a second term of four years.

New Telegraph recalls that a few weeks ago, Baruwa was detained by the men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police, but later regained his freedom.

Baruwa was said to have been reelected to head a 17-member National Administrative Council (NAC) of NURTW who were equally elected.

He was alongside other national executive members sworn in during the 10th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference held at Lafia Nasarawa State.

According to a communique jointly signed by the President, Baruwa and General Secretary Anthony Asogwa Chukwudi respectively, and issued to newsmen in Abuja, the new NURTW officers called for support for President Bola Tinubu’s economic growth blueprint.

The communique read in part ” The conference in session after critically assessing President Tinubu’s administration though less than three months in office, expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far towards revamping the economy of the country for the overall benefit of the people.

” We also express our support for his administration’s policies and program with the belief that if transparently implemented it will reduce hardship being encountered by the masses.

” We want to also express our gratitude to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police Nasarawa State and other security agencies for their cooperation and understanding by providing security leading to the success of the 10th National Delegates Conference where the elected National Administrative Council Officers were nominated and elected at the six Special Zonal Councils delegate conference of the union concurrently in 24th May 2023 were finally inaugurated”