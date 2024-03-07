JUST-IN: Bandits Storm Kaduna School, Kidnap Pupils, Teachers

Some suspected bandits on Thursday reportedly stormed the LEA Primary School, Kuriga, in the volatile Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting a large number of students.

According to a local source, the kidnappers who invaded the town in huge numbers abducted at least 100 pupils.

It was also reported that the school’s head teacher and other staff members were among those kidnapped by the hoodlums.

The cause of the unfortunate incident is still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Following the incident, residents of the state had swarmed the roadway in protest, pushing the authorities to take action against the area’s frequent bandit attacks.

The kidnappers raided the neighbourhood on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, capturing an unidentified number of residents.

The event, which occurred between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Thursday, prompted people to gather to condemn what they characterized as the hoodlums’ arrogance in targeting the region.

Details later…