JUST-IN: Bandits Kill Two Teachers In Plateau

…as Berom Youths calls for ban on Open Grazing

The Berom Youths Moulder Association (BYM) has expressed sadness over the invasion of Berom Educational and Cultural Organizations (BECO) Comprehensive School Kwi, where two teachers both couple namely Mr Rwang Danladi and Sandra Danladi were killed by suspected bandits and Mr Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim, the Vice Principal of the School seriously injured currently receiving treatment.

BYM National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong in a Press Statement signed and issued on Tuesday in Jos said the suspected bandits attacked and killed the two teachers who are both husband and wife at about 3:00 pm on Monday, 14th August 2023.

New Telegraph gathered that the sad incident took place when teachers were holding a meeting to compile results of students for delivery on Friday, 18th August during “Speech and Prize Giving Day” in line with the school’s calendar.

BYM disclosed that the bandits came into the school compound with their cattle, and interrupted the staff meeting, adding that the staff had asked the Fulani to get their cows out of the school environment. But instead of complying, they brought out their arms and opened gunfire at the teachers.

“This resulted in the death of a recently wedded couple, Rwang Danladi, and their wife, Mrs Sandra Rwang Danladi, who are the staff of the school.

Meanwhile, Mr Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim who is the Vice Principal of the institution sustained a serious injury and is receiving medical treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital-JUTH”

The deceased, Mr Davou Rwang Danladi and Sandra Rwang Danladi, a couple who wedded early this year, we’re teaching staff in the school.

The Berom Youth Moulder-Association, BYM notes with concern how Terrorists from Fass and Mahanga now move freely with arms and graze on farmlands, intimidating and killing locals at nearby Communities “Fass and Mahanga, as well as Guava have become enclaves of Terrorists, who carry out all sorts of coordinated attacks on villages and Communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, Mangu, Jos South and even beyond the state.

“We, therefore call on the government to ban open grazing in Plateau state since grazing has become a ploy to continue unleashing havoc on human lives and property.

“We also call on security operatives to, as a matter of urgency, raid the aforementioned settlement formed by way of forceful occupation after uprooting the aboriginals therefrom. This is necessary to get rid of both the terrorist and criminal elements that have firmly defied law and order.

BYM however calls on Government to declare Fulani Militias as Terrorists to be treated as such.