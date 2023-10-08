JUST-IN: Bandits Kidnap 30 Farmers In Kaduna

Some unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted no fewer than 30 farmers from Chikuri village in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, as the security situation continues to deteriorate in Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday, October 7, 2023, according to a resident named Dogara Peter who said two among the victims were his mother and sister.

He further stated that the victims were abducted while they were working on Maikudi’s farms.

Peter expressed his dismay at the situation, noting that this marked the third instance of a family member being kidnapped, which had resulted in significant financial hardship for them.

“Our community has been thrown into confusion as we have yet to establish any contact with the abductors. We want the security and the government to swing into action and ensure our people return safely”, Peter said.

“We have nowhere to raise money for any ransom. The whole community is traumatized by this sad situation. Our last hope lies in the security agencies and the government.”

Efforts to reach the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, via phone calls regarding the incident, went unanswered.

It has been reported that between July 1 and October 6, 2023, more than 521 individuals lost their lives due to attacks by terrorists, bandits, and various criminal groups. This highlights the ongoing deterioration of the security situation in the country.

The report estimated that 14 people died in six days in October as a result of banditry.

The report indicates that, in 2023, the month of July recorded the highest number of deaths, with 219 fatalities attributed to insecurity. August followed closely with 216 deaths, and September reported 71 deaths.